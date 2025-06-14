Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,144 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $117.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $211.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.92. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $120.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.