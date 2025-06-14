Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $267.50 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.96. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

