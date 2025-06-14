Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) COO Sells $313,491.22 in Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) COO Eben Tessari sold 10,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $313,491.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,387.94. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eben Tessari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Eben Tessari sold 45,042 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,374,231.42.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Eben Tessari sold 15,506 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $472,312.76.

On Monday, May 19th, Eben Tessari sold 12,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $316,920.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Eben Tessari sold 12,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $245,760.00.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a one year low of $17.38 and a one year high of $30.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.13 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.35 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KNSA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

