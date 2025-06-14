Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) COO Sells $313,491.22 in Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) COO Eben Tessari sold 10,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $313,491.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,387.94. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Eben Tessari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 11th, Eben Tessari sold 45,042 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,374,231.42.
- On Tuesday, June 10th, Eben Tessari sold 15,506 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $472,312.76.
- On Monday, May 19th, Eben Tessari sold 12,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $316,920.00.
- On Monday, April 14th, Eben Tessari sold 12,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $245,760.00.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a one year low of $17.38 and a one year high of $30.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.13 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KNSA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.