William L. Cornog Sells 40,000 Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Stock

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) Director William L. Cornog sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,151.18. The trade was a 16.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
LiveWire Group Stock Down 10.2%
NYSE LVWR opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.73.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 352.66%.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LiveWire Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
