William L. Cornog Sells 40,000 Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Stock

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) Director William L. Cornog sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,151.18. The trade was a 16.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LiveWire Group Stock Down 10.2%

NYSE LVWR opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.73.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 352.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LiveWire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of LiveWire Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LiveWire Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

