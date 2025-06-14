Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Receives $11.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALTG shares. B. Riley started coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ALTG opened at $6.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is presently -9.87%.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $32,366.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,334 shares in the company, valued at $448,003.20. The trade was a 7.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 197,654 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Voss Capital LP boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 2,980,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 65,816 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

