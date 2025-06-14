Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Sells $208,274.70 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,595 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $208,274.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,144,302.18. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Velchamy Sankarlingam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, April 15th, Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 11,839 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $851,342.49.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ ZM opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average is $79.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,908,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,056,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,813,000 after buying an additional 1,523,480 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,385,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after buying an additional 1,247,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,471,000. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.