Insider Buying: Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG) Insider Buys A$253,000.00 in Stock

Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG – Get Free Report) insider Simon Madder purchased 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$253,000.00 ($164,285.71).

Prime Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26. The company has a market cap of $59.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Prime Financial Group Company Profile

Prime Financial Group Limited provides wealth management, self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF), accounting and business, capital, and corporate advisory services in Australia. The company offers accounting and business advisory services, such as accounting and tax compliance, business growth advisory and strategy, outsourced CFO and accounting, grants and R&D tax incentives, and innovation and commercialization advice; and capital and corporate advisory services comprising merger and acquisition transactions, capital raising, debt equity markets, and corporate development.

