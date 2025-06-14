Insider Buying: Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG) Insider Buys A$253,000.00 in Stock

Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG – Get Free Report) insider Simon Madder purchased 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$253,000.00 ($164,285.71).
Prime Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26. The company has a market cap of $59.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.55.
Prime Financial Group Company Profile
