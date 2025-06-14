Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA) Major Shareholder Jermoluk Founders Fund I. Clark Sells 5,000 Shares

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jermoluk Founders Fund I. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Ibotta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,992,302.90. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Ibotta stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52. Ibotta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.80.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Ibotta announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ibotta by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ibotta by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Ibotta during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Ibotta by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ibotta by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,536,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after acquiring an additional 499,556 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ibotta in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ibotta from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ibotta in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ibotta from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ibotta from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

