Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Christian Devin Ruppel sold 10,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $112,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,529. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 350,400.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 152.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Stock Performance

NYSE:GDOT opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $546.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.73. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $13.58.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $555.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.20 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Articles

