Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) Insider Peter Tonagh Acquires 123,456 Shares

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG – Get Free Report) insider Peter Tonagh acquired 123,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$199,875.26 ($129,789.13).

Domain Holdings Australia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Domain Holdings Australia Company Profile

Domain Holdings Australia Limited engages in the real estate media and technology services business in Australia. The company operates through Core Digital and Print segments. It offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through desktop, mobile, and social platforms, as well as print magazines; and search and valuation tools and insights to buyers, sellers, investors, renters, governments, and agents.

