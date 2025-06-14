Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) Insider Peter Tonagh Acquires 123,456 Shares

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG – Get Free Report) insider Peter Tonagh acquired 123,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$199,875.26 ($129,789.13).
Domain Holdings Australia Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.
Domain Holdings Australia Company Profile
