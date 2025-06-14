Thomas Anthony Shea Sells 9,913 Shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Stock

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Anthony Shea sold 9,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $279,843.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,026,188.42. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OS stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.87. Onestream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $35.39.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $136.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.08 million. Onestream’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OS. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Onestream in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in Onestream in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Voleon Capital Management LP increased its position in Onestream by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 66,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 23,028 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Onestream by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,102,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after buying an additional 371,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in Onestream by 2,206.9% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,956,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,089,000 after buying an additional 2,828,209 shares in the last quarter.

OS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Onestream from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Onestream from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Onestream from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Onestream from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Onestream in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

