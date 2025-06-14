Net Worth Advisory Group Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Net Worth Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 132,528 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 52,219 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $123.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $107.71 and a one year high of $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

