GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $82,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 29,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 352.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV opened at $128.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $133.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

