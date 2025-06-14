Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) by 93.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,156 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Globalstar by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Globalstar by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 251,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 847,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,623,278.40. This represents a 3.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 334,546 shares of company stock worth $7,181,976. Company insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GSAT. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSAT

Globalstar Price Performance

Shares of GSAT opened at $21.95 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -731.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Globalstar

(Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.