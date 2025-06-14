Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $15.62 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.62.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ GO opened at $13.63 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $274,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,740. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,830,000 after buying an additional 582,822 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 5,991,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,527,000 after purchasing an additional 791,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,833,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,845,000 after purchasing an additional 35,938 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,185,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1,577.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,262,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,405 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

