Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 174.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,352,000 after buying an additional 33,126 shares during the last quarter. DORVAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 225,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,750,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $61.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $54.30 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.27. The company has a market capitalization of $818.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.78.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

