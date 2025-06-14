Analysts Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Price Target at C$20.92

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 1.8%

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$20.62 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$13.40 and a 12 month high of C$20.94. The firm has a market cap of C$4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96.

(Get Free Report

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.