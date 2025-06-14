GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,930 NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQH)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Separately, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.
NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF Stock Down 0.8%
QQQH opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $308.49 million and a PE ratio of 30.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.79. NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $53.80.
About NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF
The NEOS Nasdaq 100 Hedged Equity Income ETF (QQQH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. NUSI is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection.
