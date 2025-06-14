GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FENY. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 713,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 379,299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,531,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,501,000 after buying an additional 204,749 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 818,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after buying an additional 121,540 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,939,000 after buying an additional 121,506 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.79. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

