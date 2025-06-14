Brokerages Set Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Target Price at $4.58

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

RIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price target on Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BTIG Research set a $5.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of RIG opened at $3.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.92 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Transocean will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $49,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,135.43. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,257,437 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $72,215,000 after buying an additional 6,542,271 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,151,817 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $38,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $16,608,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $14,976,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,393,873 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,880 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

