Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $586,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Cloudflare by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 38,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NET. KeyCorp began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $6,515,149.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,870,209. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $8,970,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,213 shares in the company, valued at $65,282,726.25. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,985 shares of company stock valued at $93,352,423 in the last 90 days. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET stock opened at $171.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.61 and its 200-day moving average is $129.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -780.40 and a beta of 1.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.26 and a twelve month high of $181.81.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

