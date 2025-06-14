J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Lowered to $106.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $119.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up previously from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $95.73 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $93.93 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.29 and a 200-day moving average of $110.71.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.06. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. This represents a 36.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,544.25. This trade represents a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 87.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.