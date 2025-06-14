Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) vs. Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Financial Comparison

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 168.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 1,542.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $7.09 billion 2.74 $396.00 million $0.50 53.61 Kite Realty Group Trust $856.17 million 5.71 $4.07 million $0.07 317.57

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Kite Realty Group Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. Weyerhaeuser is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kite Realty Group Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 5.56% 3.86% 2.30% Kite Realty Group Trust 0.48% 0.12% 0.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Weyerhaeuser and Kite Realty Group Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 1 2 6 1 2.70 Kite Realty Group Trust 0 5 2 1 2.50

Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus target price of $33.25, indicating a potential upside of 24.04%. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus target price of $27.63, indicating a potential upside of 24.27%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than Weyerhaeuser.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned interests in 180 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 28.1 million square feet of gross leasable space.

