Financial Review: Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) vs. MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MarketWise and Nvni Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketWise $383.22 million 0.74 $1.78 million $3.01 5.83 Nvni Group $193.28 million 0.18 -$51.02 million N/A N/A

MarketWise has higher revenue and earnings than Nvni Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketWise 1.20% -1.89% 1.50% Nvni Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of MarketWise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Nvni Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of MarketWise shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Nvni Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

MarketWise has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nvni Group has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MarketWise beats Nvni Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters. It provides a suite of stock research tools and portfolio management services under the Chaikin Analytics brand; portfolio management software tools under the TradeSmith brand name; and database of accounting-based financial summaries under the Altimetry brand. In addition, the company develops screeners, monitors, portfolio management tools, and proprietary indicators that produce a composite score to rank publicly traded companies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Nvni Group

Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

