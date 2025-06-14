Analyzing Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) and Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) and Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and Complete Solaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kopin alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -109.38% -165.86% -42.90% Complete Solaria -321.32% N/A -136.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Complete Solaria shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Kopin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Complete Solaria shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $50.84 million 5.00 -$19.75 million ($0.11) -14.18 Complete Solaria $181.44 million 0.85 -$269.55 million N/A N/A

This table compares Kopin and Complete Solaria”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kopin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Complete Solaria.

Volatility and Risk

Kopin has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Complete Solaria has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Kopin and Complete Solaria, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 0 4 0 3.00 Complete Solaria 0 1 1 0 2.50

Kopin presently has a consensus price target of $2.56, suggesting a potential upside of 64.26%. Complete Solaria has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Given Complete Solaria’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Complete Solaria is more favorable than Kopin.

Summary

Kopin beats Complete Solaria on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kopin

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products. The company’s products are used for soldier thermal weapon rifle sights, avionic fixed and rotary wing pilot helmets, armored vehicle targeting systems, and training and simulation headsets; industrial and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

About Complete Solaria

(Get Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc. engages in the provision of solar services. It offers sales enablement, project management, partner coordination, and customer communication. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and does business as SunPower Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.