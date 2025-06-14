Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and five have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BURBY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BURBY

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Burberry Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $15.49.

(Get Free Report

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.