Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and five have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BURBY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BURBY
Burberry Group Stock Performance
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Burberry Group
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.