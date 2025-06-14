Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INZY. Needham & Company LLC cut Inozyme Pharma from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wedbush downgraded Inozyme Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INZY. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,972,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Sanofi bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 256,599 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 101.7% in the first quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 440,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 222,270 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INZY stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 7.68. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

