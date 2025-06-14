Analyzing Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) & Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Get Free Report) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Corteva shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Corteva shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Corteva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 5.68% 3.65% 2.52% Corteva 5.36% 7.19% 4.26%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $1.05 billion 0.99 $36.27 million $0.21 23.58 Corteva $16.83 billion 2.93 $907.00 million $1.64 44.12

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Corteva”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than Green Thumb Industries. Green Thumb Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corteva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Green Thumb Industries and Corteva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 0 3 4.00 Corteva 0 3 12 0 2.80

Corteva has a consensus target price of $70.92, indicating a potential downside of 1.99%. Given Corteva’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corteva is more favorable than Green Thumb Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corteva has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corteva beats Green Thumb Industries on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

