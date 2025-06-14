Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the May 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Goldwind Science And Technology Stock Performance

Goldwind Science And Technology stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. Goldwind Science And Technology has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

Goldwind Science And Technology Company Profile

Goldwind Science And Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

