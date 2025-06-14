Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zscaler’s FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Zscaler from $298.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.38.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Trading Up 0.2%

Zscaler stock opened at $301.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,207.80 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 120,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.89, for a total transaction of $36,106,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,550,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,332,686.90. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 386,722 shares of company stock worth $93,690,448. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $238,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 26.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 10.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 62,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.