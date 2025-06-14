60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ (SXTP) Sell (E+) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (e+) rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

SXTP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1%

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Equities analysts expect that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

