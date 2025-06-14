Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Stitch Fix Trading Down 3.2%

Stitch Fix stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.00.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Casey O’connor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 575,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,295.20. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 1,370,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $6,415,957.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,608,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,649,286.96. This trade represents a 11.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

