SSE plc (LON:SSE) Insider Sells £498,995.46 in Stock

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) insider Martin Pibworth sold 28,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,754 ($23.80), for a total transaction of £498,995.46 ($677,063.04).

Martin Pibworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Martin Pibworth acquired 2 shares of SSE stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,758 ($23.85) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 3,516 ($47.71).

On Thursday, May 1st, Martin Pibworth bought 2 shares of SSE stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,706 ($23.15) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 3,412 ($46.30).

SSE Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,814.86 ($24.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.10. SSE plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,446.89 ($19.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,019 ($27.39). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,687.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,619.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56.

SSE Company Profile

SSE ( LON:SSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 160.90 ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter. SSE had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that SSE plc will post 163.8865004 EPS for the current year.

SSE is an integrated energy group focused on regulated electricity networks and renewable energy with flexible generation.

Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.

