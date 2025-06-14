Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Purchases £159.36 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Nik Jhangiani bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,992 ($27.03) per share, for a total transaction of £159.36 ($216.23).

Diageo Trading Down 1.0%

DGE stock opened at GBX 1,950 ($26.46) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,067.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,215.86. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,908 ($25.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,731.50 ($37.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of £43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a GBX 20.75 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $0.63. This represents a yield of 3.66%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,372 ($32.18) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,665.33 ($36.16).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

