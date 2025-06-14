Insider Buying: B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Buys 764 Shares of Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Francesca Chappell purchased 764 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 652 ($8.85) per share, with a total value of £4,981.28 ($6,758.86).

Francesca Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

On Monday, April 7th, Francesca Chappell acquired 610 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.81) per share, with a total value of £3,958.90 ($5,371.64).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Price Performance

B.P. Marsh & Partners stock opened at GBX 682 ($9.25) on Friday. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a one year low of GBX 495.20 ($6.72) and a one year high of GBX 760 ($10.31). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 670.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 689.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £252.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.71.

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners ( LON:BPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The insurance provider reported GBX 269.50 ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.P. Marsh & Partners had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 577.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC will post 61.4500021 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a specialist venture capital / private equity investor in early stage financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers and specialist advisory and consultancy firms. It considers investment opportunities based in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America and Internationally.

The Group invests amounts of up to £5m in the first round.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.