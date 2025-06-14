Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Insider Buys £149.40 in Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) insider William Floydd purchased 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($202.71).

Crest Nicholson Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 188.71 ($2.56) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £484.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 140.10 ($1.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 272.40 ($3.70). The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 177.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 169.30.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 2.20 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 EPS for the current year.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

