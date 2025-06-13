Legacy Trust Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Legacy Trust increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 205,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 282,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 38,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4%

XOM stock opened at $109.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.28 and a 200 day moving average of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

