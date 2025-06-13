Bensler LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bensler LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $554.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $519.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.80.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

