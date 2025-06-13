Osprey Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Osprey Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 241,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 221,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,313,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 211,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,974,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

RTX Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $140.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.33. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $149.94. The company has a market capitalization of $188.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.