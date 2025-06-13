Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,027,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,157 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.5% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $241,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 38,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the first quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.82.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

