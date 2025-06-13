GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $451,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $199.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $558.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.44. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $202.49.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.30.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

