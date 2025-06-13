Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Sterling Financial Group Inc.

Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average is $108.82. The firm has a market cap of $472.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.