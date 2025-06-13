Private Wealth Group LLC Has $421,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

IVV stock opened at $606.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $567.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.25. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $595.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

