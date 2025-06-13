NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Raised by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

