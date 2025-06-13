Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Crowley Wealth Management Inc.

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $468.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $109.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $469.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

