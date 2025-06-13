Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Makes New $11.11 Million Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 2.1% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,248,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,320,226,000 after buying an additional 475,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,651,000 after buying an additional 291,875 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852,076 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,407,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.4%

LLY stock opened at $811.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $773.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $801.30.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

