Sky Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,145 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 493,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,273,000 after buying an additional 76,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,707.28. The trade was a 35.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $81.74 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $205.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 45.35% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

