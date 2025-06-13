Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is Sky Investment Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.30.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3%

PM stock opened at $183.98 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.93 and a 1 year high of $184.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.87. The firm has a market cap of $286.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 111.34%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

