Parkside Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,578 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 398,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after buying an additional 15,923 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 164,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 0.8%

Southern stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.64.

View Our Latest Report on SO

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.