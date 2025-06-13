Electric Vehicle Stocks To Follow Today – June 12th

Tesla, Navitas Semiconductor, Samsara, Vale, and Shell are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies involved in the design, manufacture and supply chain of electric vehicles—including automakers, battery producers and charging-infrastructure providers. Investors view these stocks as growth-oriented plays driven by the global transition to cleaner transportation, government incentives and advances in battery and EV technology. Their performance can be influenced by policy shifts, commodity prices and competitive dynamics in the rapidly evolving electric-vehicle market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $323.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,313,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,530,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a 1-year low of $169.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.60 and its 200 day moving average is $333.11.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Navitas Semiconductor stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 30,693,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,046,654. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.96.

Samsara (IOT)

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Shares of NYSE IOT traded down $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $40.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,794,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.36 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.18. Samsara has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,508,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,840,638. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.76. Vale has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.37. 1,775,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.95. The company has a market capitalization of $213.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39.

